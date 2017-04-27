ST. GEORGE — A 21-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman who agreed to see him for coffee after they met online.

Prosecutors filed one count of first-degree felony rape against Samuel Heber Butler, 21, on Thursday. Dixie State campus police arrested him Wednesday. He was held in Washington County Jail before posting $20,000 bail Thursday evening, according to County Sheriff's Sgt. Jenni Shoemaker.

Police received a report on Jan. 10 that a rape had occurred in an apartment near the campus the night before, arrest documents state.

The woman told officers she agreed to go on a coffee date with Butler after the two met on Tinder, a dating app. He told her before they met in person that he wanted to have sex, she told police, and she responded she didn't want to but would go for coffee.

He picked her up at her apartment and drove her to his place, where he began to kiss her as she pushed him away and told him that was not the reason she was there, according to a probable cause statement. He stopped briefly but started kissing her again and groping her, she told investigators.

She shoved him away again, and he said they should sit and talk, police said, but shortly after that he pushed her flat on the mattress and kissed her again. She tried but could not push him off because he was stronger, and he took off her clothes and his own and raped her, arrest documents say.

Butler told investigators he picked her up on Jan. 9 and said she told him "that she was really horny but that she couldn't do this because she is not that type of person," according to police.

In 2016, he was charged with criminal trespassing and domestic violence in the presence of a child, but the domestic violence charge was dismissed. He pled no contest to trespassing.

An initial court date was set for May 1.