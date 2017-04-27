SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Jason Chaffetz was "resting comfortably" Thursday after having foot surgery in Utah.

Chaffetz was recovering in University Hospital after the procedure, University of Utah Health spokeswoman Sue Winchester said in a prepared statement released by Chaffetz' office Thursday evening.

"The surgery was successful and he is now resting comfortably,” Winchester said.

The congressman is expected to stay in the hospital for the next couple of days.

In an Instagram post Wednesday evening, Chaffetz said he would be away from Washington for three to four weeks in order to have surgery and recover. Doctors told him they needed to remove 14 screws and a metal plate, Chaffetz said in the post, or he would risk infection.

Chaffetz said the injury is about 12 years old and happened when he was repairing something in the garage and fell from a ladder.

The announcement of surgery came a week after Chaffetz said he would not seek re-election in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he has represented Utah's 3rd Congressional District since 2009.