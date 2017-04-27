SALT LAKE CITY — Though this is Quin Snyder’s playoff debut as an NBA head coach, it’s certainly not his first time coaching in the postseason.

He’s not acting like it, either, which is evident considering his upstart Utah Jazz can move on to the next round Friday night with a Game 6 win over the higher-seeded Los Angeles Clippers at Vivint Arena.

"He’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve been around. His mind’s always going other places. He's very technical with what we do," Jazz point guard George Hill said. "We listen to him. I think he’s got a great coaching staff around him that give us one heck of a game plan. It’s our job to follow him."

“It doesn’t seem like he’s a rookie coach in the playoffs at all,” Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said.

Snyder doesn't feel like a rookie, either. There's a good reason, too. He's been around the block a few times.

• He has years of March Madness experience in the college ranks as an assistant at Duke and as the main man at Missouri.

• He guided the Austin Toros to the D-League playoffs for three consecutive years while in the San Antonio Spurs organization.

• The 76ers, Lakers and Hawks all made the postseason while he coached with those teams in his ascent to becoming a head coach.

• The third-year Jazz coach even got some seasoning in Europe, when he helped coach CSKA Moscow to the Euroleague Final Four under Ettore Messina.

The 50-year-old briefly mentioned the aforementioned opportunities and “the total of your experiences” as preparing him for the pressure-packed assignment of being the lead bench boss in the NBA playoffs.

“I don’t know that I could draw one thing out,” Snyder said.

They all help, Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey pointed out.

“Quin’s a curious mind and a good soul, so when you have those two characteristics and combinations, that usually leads to some growth, some professional growth, and, hopefully on all of us, some personal growth as well. I think that’s just innate,” Lindsey said of the man he hired three years ago to coach the Jazz through a massive rebuild and back into the playoffs.

“He’s a very hard worker and even though he’s new to the NBA playoffs as a head coach, he’s not new to elimination basketball as a head coach (and assistant). … Even though it’s different leagues and different levels, the nature of second seasons and the prep that goes around it is somewhat the same.”

While his vast coaching gigs have prepped Snyder for this stage to some degree, there’s another thing that really came in handy against the Clippers. This riveting first-round series has been a microcosm of the Jazz’s injury-plagued season. Early on, Utah had to deal with the loss of Rudy Gobert, who collapsed to the court after injuring his knee in the opening moments of Game 1. After the Jazz got The Stifle Tower back — much quicker than anyone would’ve guessed after seeing the big Frenchman crawl on the Staples Center court after being hurt — Snyder’s squad then had to deal with the unexpected loss of the team’s only current All-Star as Hayward dealt with food poisoning in Game 4.

Interestingly, the Jazz won both games in which they lost one of their top players for injury or illness. They now own a 3-2 lead after picking up a second win in L.A.

Coincidence?

Probably not.

This is, after all, a team that’s dealt with a slew of injuries to key players all season long — more, in fact, than any other Western Conference playoff team.

It’s tempting to point out that inconsistency was the only consistent part of the Jazz’s lineup this season.

Joe Ingles might jokingly remind you that he’s been the only consistent thing all year.

Ultimately, though, Snyder’s leadership, preparation and ability to communicate with and inspire his players — not to mention tireless work by him and his staff — have been a steady constant as the Jazz have vaulted from a postseason wannabe to a playoff contender.

Lindsey credited Snyder, his assistants, the entire training staff, strength and conditioning coaches and the players for learning to be resilient through challenges. That constant characteristic has been a huge benefit for the Jazz now that they’re dealing with occasional obstacles.

Winning without Hayward on Sunday stands out to Lindsey because they were quickly forced to revert to their “next man up” mantra while giving Johnson, the star of the series, a bigger role along with Hood and Ingles.

“The other thing that’s come out of the injuries that Quin’s had to lead the group towards is just really, really good chemistry,” Lindsey said. “Our group, we’ve got good guys, but they really like each other and so one thing that has been maybe a little bit of a benefit and I think Quin’s really capitalized on is if everybody were to be healthy and our record, let’s just say would’ve been a little better, I’m not sure our chemistry would’ve been as good.”

Snyder did a brilliant job all season — and again in this series — of helping different guys succeed when other guys were out.

“I think in this odd way that we needed all 15 guys and Quin’s used that as a rallying point that our chemistry is better,” Lindsey said. “So it’s circumstance or is it Q grabbing hold of a circumstance and using it as a rallying point? I think it’s a little bit of both. It’s adversity disguised as opportunity.”

The extra time between games in this prolonged series has played to one of Snyder’s strengths: preparation. The Jazz have spent extra hours studying film of the Clippers, putting together game plans and implementing tweaks to counter what Doc Rivers and his talented L.A. squad are doing.

“He’s been tremendous for us all year,” Hayward said, “and now is no different.”

The devil and the 3-2 series lead are in the details.

“He approaches it, it seems like the same,” Hayward said when asked about the difference between Snyder now compared to the regular season. “Obviously you’ve got more time to prepare so things are a little bit different, a little bit more detailed here and there. But really the game plans have been unique and special all year and have been a lot of the reasons we’ve won through some of our injuries because he puts you in spots to be successful. He’s a guy that we’ve leaned on, honestly, at end of games, putting us in place, getting us in spots where we can be effective.”

Hayward appreciates the way that Snyder has an “ability to lean on us as well.” The decision the Jazz coach made at the end of Game 1 to not call a timeout after Chris Paul tied it on a floater with 13 seconds left, allowing Joe Johnson to go to work on the other end for his game-winning buzzer-beater, was one great example of that.

“It shows a lot of trust in us as players,” Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood said. “We manufacture things ourselves. It’s been fun. In these moments, it’s shocking.”

Hood agreed that the preparation has taken another level in the postseason, but he made a good and humorous point when asked if Snyder has been more intense in the postseason.

“He’s always intense,” Hood said, “so it’s hard to go up from what he usually is.”

Even though Snyder does have a propensity for intensity, Lindsey credited his coach for the emotional stability he’s exhibited throughout a heated series, too. Snyder doesn’t lose his temper with his players or referees.

“I think that poise hopefully will continue to permeate to our group,” Lindsey said, “so we can keep a level head inside a very emotional series.”

The best part, of course, is that Snyder continues to find ways to get the most out of his team under a variety of different circumstances. It fosters a culture of winning and an atmosphere of success on and off the court. His players want to play hard for him.

"A coach’s job is to find some rallying points," Lindsey said. "Our rallying points have been internal. It’s been about us."

Snyder would rather it be about the team than him any day, which is another reason he's doing so well with this group. He makes it about them, not him.

"The good thing about him, he always wants to ask questions (about) what we’re thinking, what we think of and how we would like to make adjustments," Hill said. "It’s kind of a player-coach relationship."

