Marvelous, magical, mystifying monsters such as Mephistopheles, Charon, the canine rougarou and Krampus are what people will find within the 320-page hardbound book "Bestiary 6" for the Pathfinder role-playing game (RPG) by Paizo Publishing.

The sixth release in the beloved bestiary series from Paizo Publishing brings more than 200 monsters to the tabletop Pathfinder RPG. This book is a companion to the Pathfinder "Core Rulebook" and "Occult Adventures."

Let's face it: Monsters are at the core of any fantasy role-playing game. Heroes are born to fight monsters, so this resource will give game masters a giant sack full of goodies to challenge the players in their games. As the Paizo website notes, "Face off against archdevils and the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, planar dragons and the legendary wild hunt, proteans and psychopomps, and hundreds more! Some creatures, such as the capricious taniwha, the mysterious green man, or the powerful empyreal lords, might even be willing to provide your heroes aid — if they deserve it!"

Paizo has a long tradition of providing excellent and breathtaking artwork in its hardbound RPG books. "Bestiary 6" delivers steady and strong with beautiful artwork on almost every page. Why is this important? Because gamers need to know what a monster looks like to engage their imaginations.

Some examples of the fantastic new monsters gamers will find in this tome are the arch devils Baalzebul, dispater, mammon and moloch. Watch out for the bloody bones, boggle, crypt flower, planar dragons, mountain giant, psychic stalker and the slithering pit. Elder gods included in this volume are Rhan-Tegoth, Tawil At-Umr and Yig.

But not all the monsters are a bane in the neck for players. A good game master can include player-friendly monsters such as the crazed monkey goblins, the telepathic albino munavris, the river-dwelling fey naiads, the wolflike rougarou and the yaddithians of the Elder Mythos.

And how about something unusual in the department of animal companions? The fierce devil monkey will look sporty while visiting towns and villages. But the loyal clockwork hound would truly be unique to accompany a hero on his or her travels.

Great additional resources for game masters are the included appendices at the end of the book. Depending on the situation or scenario, game masters can find the perfect monster based on challenge rating, type, environment or statistics.

All said, the Pathfinder "Bestiary 6" is a wonderful resource for Pathfinder gamers. The cost is $44.99, but this particular volume is a favorite from among the bestiaries. Who wouldn't want to see if their character can defeat the four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and live to tell about it? Find out more at Paizo.com.

rmorgenegg@desnews.com