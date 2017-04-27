Despite strong singles play from Jacob Sullivan and Jeremy Bourgeois, BYU fell to Santa Clara, 4-2, in the opening round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday.

No. 3 seed BYU (13-12, 6-4 WCC) dropped the doubles point after No. 6 seed Santa Clara (15-6, 5-5 WCC) pulled out victories on courts one and two. Aidan Carrazedo and Sam Tullis finished first with a 6-4 win over Andrew Gu and Kamran Khan, but it wasn’t enough as Sullivan and John Pearce came up short in a close tiebreak, 7-6(5), to Conner Garnett and Vasileios Iliopoulos who clinched the point.

In singles action, Sullivan fought back for the Cougars with a quick 6-2, 6-4 victory over Gu at the No. 1 slot, Sullivan’s first singles match of his collegiate career on court one. The Broncos responded with straight-set wins over Carrazedo and Tullis before Bourgeois earned BYU’s second point of the match, beating Khan, 6-4, 6-3, on court six. Santa Clara then secured the match victory with a win over Keaton Cullimore at second singles.

BYU closed out the 2016-17 regular season with a third-place conference finish and an overall record of 13-12. Sullivan finished with a team-high 16 singles victories in dual season play.

Sydney Jorgensen is the men's tennis SID at Brigham Young University. Contact her at tennis_sid@byu.edu