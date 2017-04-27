SALT LAKE CITY — A week after the vigil for a Syracuse teen who died crossing the street at his junior high, state transportation officers are moving forward with a plan to permanently illuminate the walkway.

A system allowing pedestrians to push a button to alert drivers with flashing lights will bridge 2000 West, a busy two-lane road connecting the junior high to an elementary school and parking lot, a Utah Department of Transportation spokesman said Thursday.

The signal is expected to be installed in time for the 2017-18 school year. Crews are working to widen the road from its current two lanes to five, and the lights were a part of that longtime plan, said UDOT's Weber and Davis counties spokesman Vic Saunders.

The existing two-lane crosswalk previously did not fit the criteria for a light system with a red "crossing" light that tells drivers to stop, then flashes, urging them to scan the road to make sure it is clear, Saunders said. But transportation officials conducted an analysis and determined the extra lanes and after-hours foot traffic warranted the safety measure.

Police are still investigating the April 17 accident that killed Dakota Kilburn.