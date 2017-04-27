Utah's Garett Bolles, left, and son, Kingston, pose with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Denver Broncos during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Garett Bolles’ NFL dream is coming true. The former Utah offensive tackle was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

CBS Sports ranked Bolles the No. 2 offensive tackle in this year’s draft. “Though he is more of a grappler than a technician at this point, Bolles appears to possess long enough arms to remain on the outside at tackle in the NFL and he certainly has the feet and nastiness scouts are looking for,” CBS Sports’ Rob Rang wrote.

Bolles made a big impact in his lone season with the Utes after transferring from Snow College. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder started all 13 games at left tackle for Utah in 2016, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He also helped the Utes rush for an average of 214 rushing yards per game, 32nd nationally and third in the Pac-12.

Bolles, who prepped at Westlake High, declared for the NFL draft following his junior season. He was in Philadelphia with Utah coach Kyle Whittingham for the festivities.

Bolles became the eighth Utah player to be selected in the first round of the draft and the first since defensive tackle Star Lotulelei went 14th overall to the Carolina Panthers in 2013.