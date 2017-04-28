Power, money and palace intrigue filled headlines this week as University of Utah officials clashed with leaders at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, including its eponymous benefactor, Jon Huntsman Sr.

Yet largely lost in the conflict is the vital work these institutions and individuals perform for the community. Going forward, the focus of Utah’s public flagship university, including its hospital and the Huntsman Cancer Institute, must continue to be serving patients, students and employees and caring for the community.

On April 17, the University of Utah fired Dr. Mary Beckerle, the director and CEO of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, via email. Both the decision and the dehumanizing mode of delivery sparked a cacophony of criticism from institute colleagues and affiliates, including its founder.

The U. of U.’s board of trustees subsequently convened a closed-door session this week and reversed the decision, reinstating Beckerle.

Many will characterize this episode as centering on a bumbling bureaucracy or a billionaire’s bully pulpit; yet, the day-to-day story of the U. of U. and the Huntsman Cancer Institute is about curing patients, eradicating cancer, performing research, providing education, passion, innovation and preparing Utah’s future workforce.

Cancer kills nearly 2,000 Utahns a year. Thanks to generous community support, Utah today has a top-flight cancer slayer. Last year, U.S. News & World Report ranked the Huntsman Cancer Institute among the 50 finest cancer hospitals in the nation.

Meanwhile, the critical community contributions of the University of Utah and its hospital are difficult to overstate. From economic development and innovation to educational access and research, the state’s public flagship is indispensable. From training teachers and doctors to educating local dentists, nurses, lawyers, engineers, architects, artists and entrepreneurs, the University of Utah is the rare institution that has an outsized role in shaping the state’s future while also fueling its present.

And yet, public colleges, which also owe so much to the communities that support them, must be models of both shared governance and deliberative decision-making, taking into account the diverse constituents they serve. Although the siren song of efficiency is seductive to leaders of all stripes, those who choose to serve public institutions must accept public accountability for decisions.

Governing effectively, and in a community-conscious manner, is not easy. It often requires academic leaders to display more diplomacy than diplomas.

Accountability, however, is also a two-way street. Community members and constituents should seek reconciliation before launching scorched-earth campaigns. While such tactics are a sure bet in the short-term, in the long run they tend to erect far more walls than bridges.

The University of Utah and the Huntsman Cancer Institute are integral to this state; so too are their leaders, including U. of U. board chairman David Burton, renowned businessman and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., U. of U. president David Pershing, institute director Beckerle and U. of U. hospital CEO Vivian Lee. Though by no means perfect, each has strong credentials and expertise that has added value to Utah.

Together these individuals and the many remarkable people who serve with them provide some of society’s greatest goods, including education, health care and, most importantly, hope. As organizations and individuals they deserve community support and encouragement as they refocus their critical efforts on continuing to serve this community.