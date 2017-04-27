Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was rather direct on Thursday when asked how to avoid letting the weight of being down 3-2 to the Utah Jazz in their first-round playoff series affect them negatively in advance of a win-or-go-home Game 6 Friday night at Vivint Arena.

“Guys don’t think about that crap,” he said before his team left for the Beehive State. “They really don’t, and I’m just being honest with you. It sounds great. It’s great to write about. I’ve been in this for 30 years. I don’t think I’ve ever walked in a game thinking, ‘If we lose this game.’ Guys don’t do that.”

Nevertheless, the Clippers are a Game 6 loss away from being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year as free agency looms for Chris Paul, J.J. Redick and the injured Blake Griffin.

Redick was a little flippant in discussing the do-or-die situation, saying “I think the mentality is you can’t go up to Utah and win two games tomorrow. We only have to win one game tomorrow. That’s all we have to do, so that’s the mentality. We’ve won one game. The task of winning one game is a little less daunting than the task of winning two games at once.

I don’t know how else to say it. You can’t think about any other option. That’s really our only choice, I guess, is to just put everything into tomorrow and then we’ll worry about preparation on Saturday for Sunday’s (Game 7).”

As far as Game 6 is concerned, Rivers said his focus in aiming to even the series is twofold: Try to dictate the pace of play better and reduce mental errors, particularly on the defensive end.

To the first point, L.A. is averaging 105 points per game in its two series victories and just 95 in its three losses. Paul said the Clippers are able to generate offensive pace off good defense, but they haven’t been able to connect the two enough throughout the series.

“It’s tough when you’re taking the ball out of the net every time,” he said.

As far as mental errors are concerned, Rivers noted how the overall score in the series through five games is exactly even at 495 points for both teams, so plays such as Gordon Hayward’s breakaway as time expired at the end of the third quarter of Game 5 loom large.

“That’s the playoffs,” he said. “That’s what makes them so great and that’s what makes them so challenging, and in my belief, that’s what makes them so fun.”

While the Jazz will be playing in their first closeout game under head coach Quin Snyder, Rivers and company have experience being in a 3-2 hole with Game 6 on the road.

In 2015, the Clippers trailed the San Antonio Spurs by that margin but went on to win Game 6 in San Antonio. They then took Game 7 at home.

Should they win Game 6 this time around, Game 7 would again be at Staples Center.

“We have to come out ready,” Paul said. “Obviously they have an opportunity to close it out on their home court. I’m sure they’re going to come in with a lot of energy, crowd’s probably going to be buzzing, but like we said, we were in this situation a couple years ago with San Antonio...we can control what we can control now, and that’s Game 6.”