New Stake presidents

OREM UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Michael Edward May, 61, district athletic director, Alpine School District; succeeding John G. Lant; wife, Carol Leslie Glazier May. Counselors — Michael Lee Kezerian, 60, distribution services employee; wife, Sarah Peterson Kezerian. David R Wright, 59, senior director of contracts, Telogis Inc.; wife, Cheri Lynn Christiansen Wright.

PACHUCA MEXICO SOUTH STAKE: (March 5, 2017) President — Victor Venegas Gutierrez, 38, sub-director, Actinver; succeeding José Raúl Serrano Cruz; wife, Eloisa Arlette Ortiz Hernandez. Counselors — Ruben Dario Gomez Pantoja, 51, finance manager, LDS Church; wife, Maria Teresa Arellano Soto. Enriquez Vazquez Ildefonso, 39, head of maintenance, State of Mexico; wife, Perla Isabel Ruiz Alcantara.

PASAY PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Jan. 29, 2017) President — Bryan Gomez Borela, 40, international sales assistant director, SM Development Corp.; succeeding Gerardo A. Tongco; wife, Johanna Eliza Clair Te Borela. Counselors — Rudyard Pangan Buscato, 40, finance manager, LDS Church; wife, Caris Bele Marie Moron Jevilla Buscato. Joshua Dongito Rifareal, 32, architect; wife, Ladie Gail Gallardo Canoy.

PROVO UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Brett Paul Thomas, 61, assistant director of financial administration, BYU School of Music; succeeding Blaine K. Stratton; wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Anne Monson Thomas. Counselors — Stephen Dale Trumbo, 56, owner, Noah’s; wife, Carolina Iglesisas Trumbo. Karl B. Clegg, 57, vice president of sales, Wealth Counsel; wife, Julee Lynn Hartshorn Clegg.

PROVO UTAH YSA 4TH STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Scott Ronald Petersen, 58, CEO, OMADI; succeeding Tracy T. Ward; wife, Marilyn Jean Hobbs Petersen. Counselors — Evan Lee Perry, 61, dentist; wife, Kathryn Gardner Perry. Dee Lon Jones, 57, shareholder/director, AgriSource; wife, Bonnie Coltrin Jones.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 5TH STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Peter Christofferson, 43, lawyer; succeeding Allan M. Walberg; wife, Brenda Marie Groberg Christofferson. Counselors — Brett Warren Wright, 58, CEO, Renaissance Senior Care; wife, Barbara Kay Bean Wright. Mark Daniel Bennion, 45, faculty, BYU-Idaho; wife, Kristine Karen Rios Bennion.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 6TH STAKE: (Feb. 26, 2017) President — Michael Byram Thueson, 50, director of purchasing and travel, BYU-Idaho; succeeding Rudy B. Puzey; wife, Soni Dee Hathaway Thueson. Counselors — Marc Douglas Fonnesbeck, 47, CEO, Idaho AgCredit; wife, Shelly Ann Williamson Fonnesbeck. Kyle Richard Martin, 46, registrar, BYU-Idaho; wife, Alisha Dayley Martin.

ROCHESTER NEW YORK STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Tate L Tischner, 42, lawyer; succeeding John C. Howell; wife, Nancy Jeanne Nelson Tischner. Counselors — Daniel L. Kimbler, 61, systems analyst, Eastman Kodak; wife, Karen Lee Foster Kimbler. Cory Dee Boyer, 48, imaging account manager, GE Healthcare; wife, Christina “Christy” Carolyn Smith Boyer.

SALT LAKE MARRIED STUDENT STAKE: (March 5, 2017) President — R. Pepper Murray, 58, orthopedic surgeon; succeeding Paul M. Durham; wife, Rachelle Thorley Murray. Counselors — Steven Michael Rhondeau, 55, physician; wife, Susan Elizabeth Hurst Rhondeau. Gregory S. Brinton, 66, retina/vitreous specialist, Retina Association of Utah; wife, Sally Peterson Brinton.

SANTA BARBARA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Peter Kern Haws, 52, high school vice principal; succeeding D. Scott Houston; wife, Gretchen Lee Haws. Counselors — William Houtz Heath, 54, dentist; wife, Rebecca Ellen Rausten Heath. Robert Merrill Ruth, 53, orthopedic hand surgeon; wife, Andria Jane Barnes Ruth.

ST. PAUL MINNESOTA STAKE: (Feb. 26, 2017) President — David Stewart Pattberg, 42, chief financing officer, Centra Homes LLC.; succeeding Kenton L. Baker Sr.; wife, Allison Pattberg. Counselors — Keith Campbell Johnson, 48, executive director of global services, Sealed Air; wife, Shannon Arbuckle Johnson. Jonathan Thomas Holt, 37, manager of commercial operations, Boston Scientific Corp.; wife, Christy Atwood Holt.

TEGUCIGALPA HONDURAS LA ESPERANZA STAKE: (Feb. 26, 2017) President — Norman Alexander Pineda Carbajal, 42, technical manager, Ficohsa; succeeding Favio M. Duran Almendarez; wife, Carolina de la O Alonzo Pineda. Counselors — José Marin Lovo Orellana, 48, business owner; wife, Mirna Lorena Maradiaga Lovo. Wilfredo Bertrand Córdova, 27, traffic coordinator, IMC; wife, Cinthia Fabiola Maradiaga Bertrand.

TORRANCE CALIFORNIA NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 19, 2017) President — Kent Chase Carter, 58, president, Carter Services; succeeding David G. Hales; wife, Cheryl Jane Hacket Carter. Counselors — Thomas Creighton Hansen, 56, owner, Auto Interior Restoration; wife, Jeanne Corraine Cornelius Hansen. Johnathan Daryl Brandon, 38, regional sales manager, Bayer; wife, Mackenzie Beck Brandon.

WHANGAREI NEW ZEALAND STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Ronald Kahiona Reti, 57, building control officer, Whangarei District Council; succeeding Anthony O. Poutu; wife, Petrina Daphne Wihongi Reti. Counselors — Harris Brandt Shortland, 55, deputy chief coroner; wife, Moana Shortland. Ian Maurice Anderson, 56, mechanic; wife, Kathy Lay Muay Ong Anderson.

WILLIAMSPORT PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (March 5, 2017) President — Robert Reginald Snowden, 42, radiologist; succeeding Michael V. Hoffman; wife, Cheyenne Spring Rawls Snowden. Counselors — Sam Alyn Balukoff, 32, hospital administrator, Geisinger; wife, Alisha Beth Hegerhorst Balukoff. Daniel J Buynak, 59, owner-operator, Buynak Construction; wife, Gloria Ann Owens Buynak.