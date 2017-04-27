Milestones

Bobby Dean and Iretta Harding Rapp were married 70 years ago, on April 23, 1947, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They are members of the Idaho Falls 14th Ward, Idaho Falls Idaho Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Forest Gale Lybbert and Kathaleen Betty Thomasene Graham were married 70 years ago, on April 27, 1947, in Moses Lake, Washington. They were later sealed in the Cardston Alberta Temple. They are members of the Moses Lake 11th Ward, Moses Lake Washington Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 23 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

Darwin and Pearl Young were married 70 years ago, on April 30, 1947, in Shelley, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They are members of the Moreland 2nd Ward, Blackfoot Idaho West Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Daniel Q. and Clara B. Price were married 78 years ago, on May 1, 1939, in Craig, Colorado, and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1943. Members of the Revere Branch, Salt Lake Cottonwood South Stake, they have five children, 19 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.