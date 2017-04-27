Baffled by the pocket monsters his 7-year-old son is obsessed with, one father recently attempted to explain the Pokémon universe he knows nothing about. Covering Pokéballs to Pikachu in a 3 minute segment, the video is a result of John Green having a little too much time on his hands at the airport. Then again, the theories of just where the “cute, cuddly, awesome, talented species” came from has never been quite so entertaining, either. For Pokémon gurus and amateurs alike, this clip has a little bit of everything for everyone.

The video was posted on Tuesday and has been viewed nearly 300,000 times. For Utahns, Pokémon Go went viral in July 2016 when the free app was released. Families and groups of all ages hunted for the creatures in a number of locations around Salt Lake City--even the Utah Capitol Building, according to this Deseret News article. Some children even felt a sense of companionship to the characters when Pokémon Go came out with the "buddy system" last fall, reported the Deseret News.