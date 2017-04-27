Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood, top, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SALT LAKE CITY — For Rodney Hood, he always has the green light when it comes to shooting the basketball. Jazz coach Quin Snyder wants him to shoot the ball whenever he’s open and Hood is happy to oblige.

“The biggest thing for Rodney is to continue to attack whether he’s making them or missing them,” Snyder said. “He knows when Gordon Hayward or Joe (Johnson) draw attention that he needs to be ready to make plays. It’s often in a close-out situation or he’s got an open look. The only way he can make a mistake is not to attack.”

Hood can be a streaky shooter and in Tuesday night’s victory he kept shooting after a slow start and his three fourth-quarter 3-pointers were a big reason why the Jazz prevailed against the Clippers.

“I’m always confident, it’s something where I’ve grown since I’ve been in the league,” he said. “If I’m 1 for 10, I’m shooting like I’m 10 for 10. My teammates rely on me to do that and I’ve got to continue to step up and try to knock them down.”

Hood revealed Thursday that his goal is to shoot eight 3-pointers a game (he averaged 5.2 during the regular season). After going 7 for 16 in the first four games, Hood put exceeded his goal with 10 3-point tries in Tuesday’s game. He only made four for the game, but three came in the final quarter.

Hood says he makes adjustments to his shot during a game whether he’s leaning too forward or whatever, and “usually I’m able to fix it by the end of the game,” he said. That’s what he did on Tuesday.

As for Utah’s 36 3-point attempts, which was an all-time Jazz playoff record, Hood believes the Jazz will make more than 13 next time around.

“If we get that number again we’ll shoot a lot better,” he said.

GETTING TO THE POINT: Snyder has made adjustments all season, particularly at the point guard position where each of his four point guards has been injured at some point during the season and each has had a chance for substantial minutes.

George Hill gets the bulk of the minutes now that’s he’s healthy, but the other three point guards, Dante Exum, Shelvin Mack and Raul Neto, have all seen action in the five-game series so far.

In games 1 and 2, Mack got all of the backup minutes, scoring five total points in 23 minutes and he played eight minutes in Game 3. Neto came in for three minutes in the fourth quarter and scored five quick points and was the first point guard off the bench in Game 4. Exum saw his first action of the series in that game, playing 11 minutes, while Mack also played five as more time was available with Gordon Hayward being out.

Then in Game 5, Neto play eight minutes and Exum four as Mack didn’t get off the bench.

Snyder says he utilizes his personnel differently from game to game and does it mostly by feel on what’s needed offensively or defensively.

“There’s times in every game where one of those guys has a strength that can help a team,” he said. “Dante in particular, although we call him a point, is able to guard different positions. Shelvin and Raul have both been really good the last month of the season, but both have been hurt at various times where the other one has had opportunities.”

QUOTEWORTHY: When asked if the intensity will be even higher for Game 6, Rudy Gobert said, “I don’t know if that’s possible,” and added, “It’s fun to play in front of so much energized people and it pushes us to give it 100 percent on the court.”

POSITIVE HISTORY: Looking at their own history and what has happened historically in the NBA, the Jazz are in a great position right now.

Five times the Jazz have held a 3-2 lead in a seven-game series and all five times the Jazz have gone on to win the series. Four times the Jazz closed out the series in six games and once they wrapped it up in seven.

In 1994, the Jazz led Denver 3-2, but went back to Denver for Game 6 and lost before returning home to beat the Nuggets 91-81 in the decider.

In 1996, the Jazz were in the same situation as this year, winning Game 5 on the road in San Antonio to take a 3-2 lead and they came home and blitzed the Spurs 108-81.

The following year was the famous Game 6 in Houston when, after winning the fifth game in Salt Lake, the Jazz beat the Rockets 103-100 on John Stockton’s last-second 3-pointer.

In both 2008 and 2010, the Jazz came back home with 3-2 leads and closed out the series at home, beating Houston in ’08 113-91 and Denver 112-104 in ’10.

Another stat in Utah's favor is that 82 percent of NBA teams that have won Game 5 after being tied 2-2 have gone on to win the overall series.