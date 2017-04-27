The Utah Department of Transportation is alerting drivers I-215 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction Friday night through Monday morning to allow crews to shift both southbound and northbound lanes into new configurations.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that I-215 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction Friday night through Monday morning to allow crews to shift both southbound and northbound lanes into new configurations.

Lanes on both northbound and southbound I-215 are scheduled to close as early as 7 p.m. While the closure is in place, crews will shift southbound traffic out of the split and onto the permanent pavement. Then, crews will shift northbound traffic from the existing pavement onto new concrete in the median from approximately 4700 South to state Route 201. These shifts will allow crews to begin reconstruction of the northbound lanes.

In addition, drivers should plan for a long-term closure of the ramp from eastbound S.R. 201 to northbound I-215. The ramp is scheduled to close Sunday for up to 90 days. This closure will help reduce traffic congestion in the northbound lanes on I-215. Alternate routes for this ramp closure include Bangerter Highway, Redwood Road and California Avenue.

Drivers should expect delays and heavy traffic. UDOT recommends Maverik Center patrons avoid I-215 and use alternate routes, such as I-15 and Redwood Road. Motorists should use caution, be alert and watch for changing traffic conditions while these shifts are being put into place. The west belt is an active construction project, and UDOT reminds drivers to follow the posted 60 mph speed limit.

Construction schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic conditions, visit udottraffic.utah.gov.