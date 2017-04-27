WEST VALLEY CITY — Rocky Mountain Raceways rolled out the red carpet, er, drag strip and oval for the media Thursday, giving attendees an inside look at the world of racing.

RMR’s season opener is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with the Oval Racing Series. The competition will feature sprint cars, modifieds, super stocks, trains and junior stingers.

“Last year was our 20th season, which was a huge thing for us. We had a great time,” said Jim Burton, RMR’s marketing communications director. “Now we’re back with season No. 21 and it should be good. We have some nice events coming in, especially some of our oval events.”

Burton added that the major events get a lot of people out and folks really enjoy themselves.

“They like watching cars go fast,’” he said.

RMR has 12 major events scheduled this season, beginning with the “Spring Runoff” with nitro funny cars and side x side wheelstand vehicles on May 13.

Popular annual events include the “Doomsday of Destruction” with trailer races and a mascot demolition derby on Sept. 4 and the jet-car “Night of Fire” on Sept. 23.

The venue is located at 6555 West 2100 South.

2017 Rocky Mountain Raceways major events

MAY: 13 — Spring Runoff; 27 — May Madness

JUNE: 3 — Big Rig Shootout; 10 — Street Car Shootout

JULY: 1 — Copper Cup Classic; 20-22 — Motocross Mini MX State Championships; 22 — Horsepower Heaven

AUGUST: 12-13 — Maverik Clash of the Titans Monster Trucks; 26 — SSO Nitro Shootout

SEPTEMBER: 4 — Doomsday of Destruction; 20 — Salt Lake Moto GP; 23 — Night of Fire