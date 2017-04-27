There won’t be anything sweet about the new Winnie the Pooh remake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney plans to release a new “gritty” remake of Winnie the Pooh called “Christopher Robin.”

Unlike previous adaptations that show cartoon characters, this new film will focus on an adult Christopher Robin — played by Ewan McGregor — who “has lost his sense of imagination and is a businessman focused on work and success,” The Hollywood Reporter explained.

winnie the pooh gets a gritty reboot https://t.co/WJlOzVLdzK — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) April 27, 2017

The film brought Allison Schroeder, a screenwriter for “Hidden Figures,” to write and Marc Forster, director of “World War Z” and “Quantum of Solace,” to direct, according to THR.

Disney’s live-action film will have to compete with “Goodbye Christopher Robin,” a separate telling about Robin’s story, which stars Domnhall Gleeson and Margot Robbie, according to Variety.

The film releases on November 10, just in time for award season, Variety reported.

This film, though, tells the story of British author A.A. Milne, who penned the first “Winnie the Pooh” story back in 1926 and later “The House at Pooh Corner” in 1928.

Those stories were based on his son Christopher Robin Milne and his stuffed animals, including a black bear named Pooh, according to Variety.