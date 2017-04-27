The UVU softball team cheers on senior outfielder Courtney Beavers during Wednesday's ballgame at No. 21 BYU at Gail Miller Field in Provo. This weekend, the Wolverines return home for a key WAC series against UMKC.

The Utah Valley University softball team will close Western Athletic Conference play at home this weekend when it welcomes UMKC to town for a key three-game series. With inclement weather slated for Friday, the series will now feature a Saturday doubleheader at 2 and 4 p.m., and a single game on Sunday at 11 a.m.

All three games will be played on Wolverine Softball Field, and Saturday's twin bill will air live on the WAC Digital Network. Sunday's finale will be streamed live via the Wolverine Green website, and all three contests will feature live stats by visiting UVU Stats.

The Wolverines enter the league series with a 12-21 overall record and currently in fifth place in the WAC standings with a 4-8 conference clip. UVU enters the final series just a game back of UMKC for fourth place (5-7) and two games back of Seattle U for third (6-6). The Wolverines also hold a two-game lead over CSU Bakersfield for sixth (2-10). New Mexico State (10-2) enters the final weekend a game up on Grand Canyon (9-3) for first.

UVU enters play having dropped four-straight ballgames after getting swept by GCU in Phoenix last weekend and finding itself on the wrong end of a 12-4 run-rule decision to No. 21 BYU on Wednesday evening in Provo. The Wolverines scored the first four runs of the ballgame to jump out to a 4-0 advantage over the ranked Cougars but back answered BYU with 12 unanswered runs to take the UCCU Crosstown Clash.

Freshman Lyndsay Steverson led Utah Valley on Wednesday against BYU by going 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run. Steverson blasted out the two-run bomb in the top of the first inning to give UVU an early 2-0 advantage. The home run marked her ninth of the season but her first since mid-March when she hit out eight home runs during a seven-game stretch.

Freshman Basia Query too drove home a first-inning run with an RBI triple off the center field wall to extend UVU's early lead to 3-0. Fellow freshman Caragh Morris capped the scoring for Utah Valley with a second-inning RBI single to left to give Utah Valley a 4-0 advantage.

The lead didn't hold up, however, as the Cougars hit five home runs on the night, and BYU ace McKenna Bull came on in relief and gave up just one hit and no runs en route to leading Brigham Young to the victory.

Senior Brittney Vansway leads the Wolverines at the plate on the season with a .392 batting average, 10 home runs and 47 runs batted in. Her 47 RBIs are also good enough to lead the WAC. Morris is next for UVU with a .369 average, six doubles and 23 RBIs, while junior Lauren Frailey fronts the Utah Valley pitching staff with a 9-8 record and a 2.99 ERA.

About UMKC

The Kangaroos come to town with a 15-33 overall record and just a game ahead of UVU in the WAC standings with a 5-7 conference mark. UMKC has lost three of its last four ballgames after dropping two of three to Seattle U last weekend in Kansas City, as well as falling at home to Creighton in a non-conference midweek contest. The Roos lone WAC series victory of the season came in a three-game sweep over CSU Bakersfield last month. UMKC was picked to finish in fifth in the conference standings this year after tying for second a year ago with a 10-5 WAC record in 2016.

Kendra Leach paces the Roo offense with a .398 batting average, 10 doubles and 10 stolen bases. Her .398 average is good enough to rank her third in the WAC. Morgan Byrn leads the way in the power numbers with 11 home runs and 25 RBIs, and her 11 homers currently rank her second in the conference.

Saturday's first game of the twin bill will mark the 14th all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Kangaroos. UMKC enters play holding to a 9-4 series lead, including having won five of the last six contests.

On deck for UVU

Following this series, the Wolverines will conclude their final homestand of the 2017 season with a midweek in-state rivalry game against Weber State. The Wolverines are Wildcats will square off on Wednesday, May 3, at 1:30 p.m., at Wolverine Softball Field for Utah Valley's Senior Day.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.