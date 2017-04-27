For the second-consecutive year, Dixie State junior outfielder Janessa Bassett has been named one of 25 finalists for the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year award.

Bassett leads Dixie State at the plate, hitting .420 with 17 RBIs, and leads the Pacific West Conference in on-base percentage (.539), drawing 31 walks to go with 50 hits. Additionally, Bassett leads the conference and ranks in the top 10 nationally in stolen bases (36).

Bassett, who was named Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Freshman of the Year in 2015, and earned second-team NFCA and D2CCA All-America honors last year, has led the Trailblazers to a 37-12 overall record and a 22-8 mark in PacWest play in 2017.

The top-25 finalist list, which includes 2016 recipient Lyndsay Butler of Wayne State University, is represented by 23 different programs and 18 conferences. Sixteen from the original top 50 “Watchlist” made the cut with the final group consisting of 10 seniors, 11 juniors, two sophomores, one freshman and one graduate student.

Top-ranked Angelo State University and No. 3 University of North Georgia had two selections each. The Great Lakes Valley Conference topped the list with four honorees. The Lone Star Conference led the way with three student-athletes, while the Great Lake Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Great Lakes Valley Conference, Peach Belt Conference, California Collegiate Athletic Association and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference garnered two nods apiece.

Collecting one honoree apiece was the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, Great American Conference, Great Northwest Athletic Conference, Gulf South Conference, Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, Mountain East Conference, Northeast 10 Conference, Pacific West Conference, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Southern Athletic Conference and Sunshine State Conference.

The top-10 finalists will be announced on May 11, and the top three on May 17, with the 2017 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player of the Year being revealed on Tuesday, May 24, prior to the start of the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships.

The award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievement among softball student-athletes throughout Division II.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.