Among the things to do this week are a Kid's Fiesta, couples game night, workshop to organize financial papers, Festival of Choirs, "The Mousetrap," family art, Sinbad, Independent Bookstore Day, Sax Summit, David Sedaris and "May the Fourth Be With You."

Organize Your Financial Papers workshop

Get organized and find out what to do with important financial papers in an emergency, April 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandy Library, 10100 S. Petunia Way, Sandy, free (grabandgoinanemergency.eventbrite.com)

“Kid's Fiesta: A Celebration of El Dia de los Ninos/Dia de los Libros”

It's a party with music, storytellers, pinatas, crafts and a magic show, April 29, 11 a.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (viridiancenter.org)

Battle of the Sexes Games Date Night

Learn ways to strengthen your relationship and enjoy a night of game playing with prizes and refreshments, April 28, 6-8 p.m., USU Botanical Center, Wetland Discovery Point, 920 S. 50 West, Kaysville, $10 per couple (801-399-8200 or extension.usu.edu/weber)

Temple Square Festival of Choirs

Join the Sterling Singers, We Also Sing South and Utah Voices, April, 28, 7:30 p.m.; and April 29, 6:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“The Mousetrap”

Travel to an English country house with this murder mystery play by Agatha Christie, April 28-May 20, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, $9 for general, $8 for seniors and children ages 12 and under (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

Family Art Making: Design Your Own Work Apron

Learn about the history of work in Hyrum at "The Way We Worked" traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution, and create a logo to draw on an apron, April 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Hyrum City Museum, 50 West Main Street, Hyrum, free (435-245-0208 or umfa.utah.edu/family)

Tulip Festival Half Marathon 5K, Kids 1-Mile Run

Bring the kids and run among the tulips, April 29, 7 a.m., 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Electric Park, 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $20-$85 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Sinbad

The comedian, actor, writer and producer, ranked one of the "100 Greatest Standups of All Time" by Comedy Central, will perform April 29, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $45-$225 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Independent Bookstore Day

Celebrate the one-day party with these indie bookstores in northern Utah on April 29; Booked on 25th, 147 25th St., Ogden; Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square; The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East; and The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, free (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Utah Sax Summit

Hear the music of a jazz luminary as nine musicians perform original arrangements of Gershwin tunes, May 1, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

David Sedaris

Time magazine's 2001 "Humorist of the Year," will visit Salt Lake and sign books before and after the show, May 2, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $25-$49.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“May the Fourth Be With You”

Defenders of the galaxy: Wield those light sabers, don those Princess Leia hair buns and use the force for an out-of-this-world adventure, May 4, 7:30 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free, adults only, pre-registration required (slcolibrary.org/maythe4th)