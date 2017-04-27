Utah State’s track and field teams enter the final stages of the regular season as it will compete Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at the BYU-hosted Clarence Robison Invitational in Provo, Utah.

Friday’s action will start with the field events at noon, while competition will wrap up at 3 p.m., with the women’s and men’s 200m.

Saturday kicks off with the women’s javelin at 9 a.m., while the meet will come to a close at 4:25 pm., with the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays.

"What we're trying to accomplish with this meet is to get ready for the conference championships, and this meet will give us some chances to do that," said veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel. “We're trying to give some of our student-athletes an opportunity to qualify for the conference meet, with some of them only having two more opportunities to do that."

In last week’s track and field action, junior Dillon Maggard broke Utah State's 33-year-old 1,500m record, placing fourth with a time of 3:42.15 at the Stanford-hosted Cardinal Classic. His 1,500m time ranks third in the Mountain West and 18th in the nation this season.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.