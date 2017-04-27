With two regular-season tournament wins and a first-place finish at the 2017 West Coast Conference Golf Championships, No. 28 BYU women’s golf will participate in the 2017 NCAA Division 1 Lubbock Regional on May 8-10.

The Cougars will compete alongside 17 participating universities: No. 34 host Texas Tech, No. 2 UCLA, No. 7 Arizona State, No. 10 Furman, No. 15 Kent State, No. 18 Texas, No. 23 Oklahoma, No. 30 San Diego State, No. 38 TCU, No. 42 UNLV, No. 47 Oregon, No. 50 Iowa State, Oregon State, Murray State, Georgetown, Richmond and Sacred Heart.

Teams will play 54 holes during three days of play on the par-72, 6,593-yard Rawls Course. BYU placed fifth at the 2016 Red Raider Invitational last season held at The Rawls Course.

WCC foe Pepperdine will also compete in the 2017 NCAA Regional in New Mexico, one of the four regional sites. Individuals from Gonzaga, Santa Clara and San Francisco will also complete at the NCAA Regionals.

Last season, BYU competed in the 2016 NCAA Regional held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Cougars placed in the top six to move on to the 2017 NCAA Championships.

First-round play begins 8:00 a.m. CDT. Links to live stats can be found on the BYU women’s golf schedule page.