In the battle for West Coast Conference supremacy, No. 20/21 BYU softball hosts second-place San Diego in a three-game series this weekend at Gail Miller Field.

BYU (33-10, 6-0 WCC) is currently in first place in the conference, while San Diego (20-18, 6-3 WCC) is sitting in second. The Cougars are fresh off a 12-4 run-rule win against in-state foe Utah Valley on Wednesday to extend their 12-game winning streak. They hit five home runs in the win, the most BYU has hit in a game since 2010.

The Cougars and Toreros will play in a doubleheader on Friday starting at 5 p.m. MDT. Those games will be live on theW.tv. On Saturday, the series finale is at 1 p.m., televised live on BYUtv. Live stats will be available on the BYU softball schedule page.

BYU storylines

In the last five wins, BYU has blasted 14 home runs, including five vs. Utah Valley and four at Southern Utah. Just this year, Lexi Tarrow, Caitlyn Larsen Alldredge, Libby Sugg and Ashley Thompson have had two two-home run games apiece.

McKenna Bull has thrown 27-consecutive scoreless innings, a BYU record, spanning five games. In four of those games, she has only allowed three hits or less.

Opponent outlook

San Diego (20-18, 6-3 WCC)

The Toreros have won all three WCC series this year, winning two games to one against Pacific, Saint Mary’s and Santa Clara. Last season, BYU clinched the 2016 WCC title at San Diego in a 1-0 12-inning victory. The Cougars lead the overall series, 16-5, against the Toreros. In Provo, BYU has only hosted San Diego in one series, which the Cougars swept.