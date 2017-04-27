FILE - Exceptional contributions to Salt Lake City’s downtown will be recognized at the annual State of Downtown, presented by the Downtown Alliance. Awards will be presented during the alliance’s annual meeting in July.

SALT LAKE CITY — Exceptional contributions to Salt Lake City’s downtown will be recognized at the annual State of Downtown, presented by the Downtown Alliance. Awards will be presented during the alliance’s annual meeting in July.

Awards will be presented to groups, companies or individuals who have made a significant contribution to downtown, helping to build a more dynamic and diverse community that is the regional center for culture, commerce and entertainment.

The contribution must be for accomplishments located within Salt Lake City’s Central Business District — within the boundaries of 400 South, 700 West, North Temple and 300 East.

Award winners may include commercial, residential and retail developers; small-businesses, business associations and districts; downtown-based companies and nonprofit organizations; government organizations and officials; performing arts groups, individual artists, musicians and other performers; sports and entertainment organizations; and downtown residents, visitors, commuters and other supporters.

Nominations can be made at through Sunday at downtownslc.org.