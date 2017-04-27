SALT LAKE CITY — After receiving more than 50 inches of snow during the 2016-17 winter season, Salt Lake City International Airport’s snow removal crew has been recognized with the Balchen/Post Award for excellence in snow and ice control.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received honorable mentions during the 51st annual International Aviation Snow Symposium in Buffalo, New York.

According to the Salt Lake airport’s website, the snow removal team is comprised of two groups called elements. Each element includes six snowplows, two snowblowers, one sand truck, one liquid de-ice truck, one solid de-ice truck, a vehicle maintenance truck, an airport electrician, a maintenance supervisor and an airport operations manager. One element can clean a 12,000-foot runway in 20-25 minutes.

This is the 11th time the airport has won the award. It received an honorable mention in 2012-13, when it recorded nearly 70 inches of snow.