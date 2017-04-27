The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is celebrating 170 years of performing, with the release of their "Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Friends" CD on May 17.

From the sweet country twang of James Taylor’s “Lonesome Road” to a taste of Broadway in “Beauty and the Beast,” the choir showcases a variety of genres and styles in one classic collection.

Recordings have been selected from concerts performed in the Conference Center on Temple Square over the past 15 years. Other songs have been recorded for the occasion, featuring artists Amy Grant, Santino Fontana, Renée Fleming and The King’s Singers.

The CD is available for pre-order on Deseret Book and Amazon. Below are the 11 tracks on the album:

Sting and Yo-Yo Ma — “Fragile”

David Foster — “The Prayer” from "Quest for Camelot"

Amy Grant — “Thy Word”

James Taylor — “That Lonesome Road”

Santino Fontana — “He Lives in You” from "The Lion King"

Renée Fleming — “How Can I Keep from Singing?”

Brian Stokes Mitchell — “Through Heaven’s Eyes” from "The Prince of Egypt"

Sissel — “Vitae Lux”

Bryn Terfel — “Homeward Bound”

Angela Lansbury — “Beauty and the Beast” from "Beauty and the Beast"

The King’s Singers — “I’m Runnin’ On”