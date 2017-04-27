House Speaker Paul Ryan and other members of Congress gathered at the nation's capital Wednesday to pray for America and its government leaders at the sixth annual "Washington — A Man of Prayer" service.

Ryan, R-Wis., opened the event in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall by focusing on George Washington, the first president of the United States, as reported by WorldNetDaily.com.

"Washington had the humility to seek God’s guidance, to ask Him to protect America," Ryan said before saying his own prayer. "Heavenly Father, give each of us the wisdom to follow Washington’s example and be unafraid in turning to you. Look with love on your servants who suffer. May they be preserved by your grace. In thee, we put our trust."

A transcript of Ryan's full remarks can be found on his website, speaker.gov.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., also spoke at the event. Daines honored Washington for his example of prayer and Christian faith. Walberg specifically prayed for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

"Give them wise counsel and encouragement and protect and strengthen their marriages, their families and health, as well," Walberg prayed.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, was among a long list of House members who attended the event, according to the report.

