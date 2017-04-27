SchloÉ Yoga founder Micah Scholes will offer Yoga on the Plaza every Sunday at 9 a.m. starting on May 7 at The Gateway.

SALT LAKE CITY— The Gateway will offer Yoga on the Plaza at 9 a.m. Sundays starting May 7.

Partnering with nearby Scholé Yoga Salt Lake, a progressive studio with a postmodern take on traditional yoga, the Gateway, 400 West and 100 South, is offering free gift bags to the first 100 people who attend.

Founder Micah Scholes will lead each session at the fountain, along with senior members of his teaching faculty, and each practice will feature a live DJ spinning modern music.

“This weekly series will empower people of all ages and ability levels to harness their innate creativity through the unique gifts of movement and stillness. No previous experience or flexibility is needed to practice Scholé Yoga, and all are welcome. All you need is a mat and a willingness to have fun,” Scholes said in a statement.

Gateway tenant Sanctuary Day Spa will also offer free chair massages.

In addition, there will be a Gospel Brunch, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing every other Sunday in the Union Pacific Train Depot. The typical Sunday brunch, featuring the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir, is $19 per person and an additional $6 for two drinks at the bar. Additional drink tickets are $3 each.