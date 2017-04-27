FILE - Nearly 400 middle and high school students will compete Saturday in the Utah History Day State Contest at Hillcrest Junior High.

MURRAY — Nearly 400 middle and high school students will compete Saturday in the Utah History Day State Contest at Hillcrest Junior High.

The competition aims to bring history to life for students as they discover the past by choosing a topic from local, national or world history, conducting their own research and drawing reasoned conclusions based on historical evidence.

Students then present their projects in a series of contests beginning at the school or district level, and advancing through regional and state competitions.

State champions will represent Utah at the National History Day competition in Washington, D.C., this June. Saturday’s competition begins at 9 a.m.

More than a half-million students worldwide participate in National History Day every year. In Utah, the program is available statewide, with regional competitions in Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Orem, Price, Roosevelt, Beaver, St. George and Blanding.

“History Day offers teachers a powerful way to interest today’s kids in history and develop a sense of civic engagement,” Wendy Rex-Atzet, state coordinator for Utah History Day, said in a statement. “Students gain concrete skills in research, reading, writing, critical thinking and creative presentation. This skillset translates to kids who are better prepared for college and careers.”

Utah History Day — formerly the Utah History Fair — has operated continuously in Utah since 1980 and is the official National History Day affiliate program for the state. Originally developed and housed at Utah State University, the program was transferred in 2014 to the Utah Division of State History.