SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has hired Randy J. Arvay as the institution’s new chief information security officer, effective May 22.

Arvay comes to the U. after serving in the same role at the University of Mississippi. Prior to that, he was chief of the cybersecurity and quality assurance in the Joint Spectrum Center for the Defense Information Systems Agency.

With a $30 million budget and a team of 200 defense and contract employees, he was accountable for all cyber operations in all technical and nontechnical aspects of cyberspace and overall information assurance, risk management and regulatory compliance.

Arvay, who retired as a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, has an educational background in computer science, information systems and software engineering. He also served as an assistant professor at the U.S. Naval Academy and at Strayer University, and was an adjunct instructor at the University of Miami, Southern New Hampshire University and Anne Arundel Community College.

Corey Roach has been serving as interim chief information security officer since September 2016 and will return to his role as manager for enterprise security.