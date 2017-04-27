SALT LAKE CITY — It’s an immutable law that administrators and coaches — in any sport — must claim plenty of operating space, right at the start. They need to be free to move about the cabin.

The standard disclaimer says it takes four to five years to get where they need to be.

Beginning Friday, the Jazz can do that in one game.

They’re a win away from reaching the conference semifinals. Since being named general manager in August 2012, Dennis Lindsey has preached progress with patience. But a win in Game 6 of the playoffs can put a lot of that behind him.

No more “wait until next year.” No more “we’re a young team.” That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve peaked, but it does mean they’re ahead of schedule.

Until now, the Jazz have shown only incremental progress. Even this year, many experts had them winning enough games to squeeze into the playoffs. So already they have met expectations. Their 51 wins mark the 15th 50-win season in franchise history.

But the quickest way to show they’re moving faster than anticipated is by knocking the Clippers out of the playoffs. For the first time in his five years as G.M., Lindsey will be able to say on locker cleanout day, “See. I told you so.”

Lindsey has been doubted and praised, depending on the move, during his tenure. He drew applause in 2013 for acquiring the draft rights to Trey Burke. Turned out Burke wasn’t the story. The real catch that year was Rudy Gobert, who at the time seemed like nothing more than a string-bean Frenchman with a melodic name.

After that, things got serious. Lindsey fired Tyrone Corbin and hired Quin Snyder in 2014. He extended Derrick Favors’ contract and matched Charlotte’s free-agent offer to Gordon Hayward. He drafted Dante Exum and Rodney Hood, and let Paul Millsap and Al Jefferson walk.

Joe Johnson, George Hill and Boris Diaw came aboard last summer. Hayward raised his game and Gobert let his nasty side show.

In short, Lindsey rebuilt the team after a 25-win season in 2013-14. Along the way, he preached (surprise!) patience.

At locker cleanout in 2014, Lindsey said, “I viewed it a little bit different relative to win-loss expectations. Reflecting on 25 (wins), certainly that’s nothing to be proud about, especially with a program here, and a consistency here.”

He continued, “I’m very confident in our group, the character of our group. The ability to move forward, whether it be with internal improvement or using our salary cap or using our draft picks, I expect us to be better next year.”

Translation: We’re pathetic. Throw us a life preserver!

But they did get better, going 38-44 in 2014-15. At the end of that season, Lindsey said, “Even if you’re in the beginning stage of the rebuilding process, you always have to deal with the postmortems of not getting in the NBA playoffs. That’s where we’re at, and we have to own it. I do think, that said, the youth of our roster, our roster turnover, I think everybody understands where we sit today.”

Translation: Sell the “young and inexperienced” angle. Sell it hard!

A year ago at locker cleanout, Lindsey said, “While we probably — from a record standpoint — can’t show tangible statistical growth, the eye says what we saw: there was progression. Certainly it’s something we have to 100 percent own, and get better at, to move our group forward.”

Translation: We’re running out of time.

Finally, though, the rebuilding talk has led somewhere. The Jazz haven’t won a first-round series since 2010. With the Clippers on life support, this is the Jazz’s chance to make the season not just promising, but special. They’ve only reached the conference semifinals three times since 2000.

Looking ahead is seldom wrong. But a win Friday would give Lindsey the rare chance to look back.