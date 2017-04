FILE - The 2017 Utah State Yo-Yo Contest is set for Saturday, May 6, at the Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East.

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2017 Utah State Yo-Yo Contest is set for Saturday, May 6, at the Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East.

The competition, which features four divisions, begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. Two divisions are geared toward novice competitors, while the other two are for experienced competitors.

Entrance fee is $10 to $20, depending on the division a participant enters. To register, go to yoyocontest.com.