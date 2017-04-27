Aimee and Bethany Christensen pose with their best day ever shirts during their stay in Disneyland.

Aimee Christensen wanted to surprise her twin sister, Bethany Christensen, who recently returned from an LDS mission in Edmonton, Canada, with a trip to Disneyland.

Little did the sisters know the trip would include the "best day ever" when they met Johnny Depp, who plays Captain Jack Sparrow, in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride on Wednesday night.

Sign at Disneyland about filming. | Courtesy Aimee Christensen

Aimee told the Deseret News that she and her sister knew "something was going on" when they arrived at the ride.

Cast members were lined up outside. A big sign warned them they'd be filmed inside the ride. The ride was delayed an hour.

"We're thinking it's some Disney video. Who knows?" Aimee told the Deseret News, thinking nothing of it.

And then what seemed like a normal day at Disneyland turned into one of the best days ever, she said.

"We turn around the corner and there's Johnny Depp dressed as Jack Sparrow."

Those on the ride tweeted photos and videos of Depp, who was deep into his Sparrow role.

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

Just saw Johnny Depp @Disneyland on Pirates of the Caribbean dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow!!! #DeadMenTellNoTales pic.twitter.com/5VW8SpGAIg — Clay Smitty Plays (@ClaySmittyPlays) April 27, 2017

You know those little Disney Myths like...Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well... pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — Bailey (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017

Aimee and Bethany couldn't believe it. She reflected with glee over seeing Depp, who has played Sparrow since the first “Pirates” film in 2003, which was loosely based on the Disneyland ride.

Aimee said Depp asked the boat if anyone wanted to practice dueling.

Aimee and Bethany, who were in the back of the boat, raised their hands quick like lightning bolts.

Johnny Depp, the actor who plays Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, went full pirate this week. | Courtesy Aimee Christensen

"I have no doubt in your abilities," Depp said to them, waving as their boat passed on.

He asked the next boat if he could commandeer their ship.

Aimee said she wished he could ask Depp how he gets inspiration for the character.

"I've always wondered how he found inspiration for that character because he does it so well," she said.

He told Gizmodo that he has a hard time dropping the character.

Johnny Depp, the actor who plays Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, went full pirate this week. | Courtesy Aimee Christensen

“Johnny Depp admitted that he just can't shake Captain Jack, and he joked that the character now shows up at unexpected times, including earlier that morning when he was getting his kids ready for school,” according to Gizmodo. “He wryly observed that he could see himself playing the character for decades, at least until his dreadlocks start getting tangled in his wheelchair.”

Depp will reprise the role this summer in the new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” which comes out May 26.

As for Aimee and Bethany, the twins are still enjoying Disneyland as a part of their three-day vacation.

Originally from Idaho, Aimee moved to Salt Lake City five years ago. She and her sister will move back to the Beehive State once their trip is over.

And, Aimee said, they'll have fond memories of the best day ever.

"We were wearing these shirts that said 'best day ever' yesterday and it turned out to be the best day ever because we got to see him (Depp)," she said.