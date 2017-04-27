FARMINGTON — Ana Davis never imagined breast-feeding her 1-month-old daughter, Mia, would end up offending someone.

"She was crying. She was ready to have her meal," Davis said of the incident earlier this month.

She decided to step off the store floor at Nordstrom Rack and find some privacy.

"So I went to the restroom and found an open chair," Davis said. "Several people walked in and out of the restroom during that time, and within a few minutes, we were approached by a Nordstrom employee that said a complaint had been made, that someone was feeling uncomfortable to do their business while there was a nursing mother in the restroom."

Davis said the employee asked her to leave the bathroom and finish feeding her baby in a fitting room.

"It was a little embarrassing at first," Davis said. "I didn't feel like I did anything wrong by nursing."

Rather than putting up a fight, Davis said she complied and moved.

"The biggest surprise is that our 1-month-old had to stop feeding so that somebody could go to the restroom," she said.

Upon later hearing about the incident, Davis' husband, Joel Davis, reached out to Nordstrom, both at the corporate and local levels.

"It provokes the question: Why did it make sense to ask a nursing mother to leave the privacy of a bathroom?" Joel Davis said. "Why did that make more sense than to explain, 'Well, it is a bathroom?'"

Davis later received an email apology from the store manager, stating that employees there would be better educated on breast-feeding laws in the future. A written response to KSL from Nordstrom stated:

"We were so disappointed to hear Mrs. Davis say this was her experience when she visited our store, and we've followed up directly with her and her husband to apologize. We want every customer to feel comfortable while they’re shopping with us, particularly nursing mothers.

"Though we’re always happy to offer a fitting room if a mom is looking for additional privacy, our employees should never ask a nursing mom to move. We've looked into this and confirmed each of our employees knows that mothers are able to nurse in our store wherever they're most comfortable," the statement read.

Still, the Davises say they're more concerned that some people are uncomfortable with breast-feeding than they are with how a store employee handled the situation.

"I'm floored," Joel Davis said.