Recent viral videos showing violent interactions between flight attendants and passengers are disturbing. The simplest solution to prevent these types of incidents from happening is for the airlines to either stop overbooking flights or making it more worthwhile for passengers to give up their seats.

Riding in an airplane can be a stressful experience. Travelers are essentially putting themselves in an environment where they are trapped with 200 other people (usually strangers), in a hollow tube with wings, traveling 39,000 feet above the earth at 600 mph and with no way out of the airplane for anywhere from 30 minutes to 16 hours or more.

Even with all of that stress and apprehension, however, there is no excuse for the way people have been behaving on airplanes lately.

Three incidents within the past couple of weeks highlight the problems that have been plaguing airlines. The first incident occurred with United Airlines when a doctor was violently escorted from a plane after his name was randomly chosen and he refused to give up his seat so United employees (reportedly pilots) could get to their destination.

The second incident, also involving United Airlines, occurred when a couple, on the way to their wedding, was bumped from the flight because it was overbooked.

And the third incident, just last weekend, occurred when an American Airlines flight attendant apparently wrestled away a stroller from a mother who was holding one child while her second baby was in a car seat next to her. The flight attendant then accosted a male passenger standing up for the woman, with the flight attendant saying, “hit me, hit me … bring it on.” The woman was escorted off the plane, though she was later put on another flight in first class.

These are not the first hostile encounters between passengers and flight attendants or airline employees, and, unfortunately, they won’t be the last unless something changes. So, what can be done to limit these types of incidents and make America’s skies friendly again?

Here is one suggestion that could have prevented the first two incidents from occurring: Airlines should stop overbooking flights or prepare to pay tremendous compensation to incentivize passengers to voluntarily give up their seat.

Airlines have overbooked their flights from almost the very beginning of air travel, and, as much as passengers may not like it, the practice is standard in the industry. When the passenger buys a ticket, the passenger agrees — in the fine print — that he or she could be bumped from a flight if there’s not enough seats.

But with all the problems that overbooking has caused recently, there is a much better way for airlines to make their passengers more comfortable when they fly: Stop asking the customers to give up their seat.

If an airline still wants to overbook, however, one incentive would be for them to offer a passenger who volunteers to give up their seat a refund of the original ticket, booking them another flight as close to the original arrival time as possible and giving the passenger a cash payout or a voucher for a future flight — and that’s in addition to providing the passenger a hotel room if the substitute flight doesn’t arrive in a timely manner.

United, perhaps trying to counter the bad PR that came from their recent issues with disgruntled passengers, announced today that they will now give up to $10,000 to a passenger who gives up their seat on an overbooked flight. They also announced that they will decrease the number of overbooked flights to particular destinations.

There are some people on any given flight who cannot take a later flight, for whatever reason, and they will not volunteer to leave the plane. The key is for airlines to incentivize someone who could theoretically take a later flight to look at the compensation the airline is offering and having the passenger decide they would be foolish not to accept.

These incentives may — and probably should — be expensive for the airline, but doing it would prevent the even more expensive negative publicity that may come when millions of people watch a YouTube video of a passenger being violently forced off a flight.