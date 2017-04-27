Jennifer Arismendi of Layton, Utah, captured two young boys, Eli and Bronx Spire walking outside her house, thanks to a security camera

Two Utah boys went viral on Wednesday for, well, doing the right thing.

Jennifer Arismendi, of Layton, captured video of two young boys, Eli and Bronx Spire, who are her neighbors, walking outside her house, thanks to a security camera, according to WDAF-TV.

The two boys found some money on the sidewalk and debated what to do with it.

"Do you want to do the right thing to do or keep it?" Eli asked.

Bronxi said they needed to “do the right thing to do.”

Eli agreed. “It’s best to ask someone,” he said.

The boys knocked on Arismendi’s door and asked her if the money was hers. It was.

Watch the event playout in the video below.