Here’s a look at the news for April 27.

Huntsman comments on recent University of Utah controversy

On Wednesday, Jon Huntsman Jr. told the Deseret News that the University of Utah would have lost $250 million in donations from his family’s foundation if it did not reinstate Mary Beckerle, the Huntsman Cancer Institute director who was controversially fired last week.

Huntsman said his funding deal with the school was almost final, but the decision to fire Beckerle changed his mind.

So would the donation money be withheld if Beckerle wasn’t reinstated?

"Of course it would have been,” he told the Deseret News.

"Nobody's going to tolerate people being fired at any institution or any charity … for no cause, no reason, no explanation — just fired — (when that person is) doing an excellent job and they're world-renowned and we respect them," Huntsman said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Dying homeless in Salt Lake City

Every year, between 70 and 100 homeless people die in Salt Lake City, according to the Deseret News.

One of those people is Justin Haggard, who passed away earlier this year while living homeless in Salt Lake City.

The Deseret News recently profiled the late Haggard, whose death sheds light on the growing problem of homelessness in the Beehive State.

“Whenever he got depressed, whenever he got lonely, he turned to his bottle,” Justin’s cousin Amber Salgado told the Deseret News. “And Justin was always depressed and he was always lonely.”

Head over to the Deseret News to read Haggard’s story and how his death has shed light on the necessity for Salt Lake City to improve the way it treats homeless people.

Chaffetz will miss key votes because of foot surgery

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz said he won't leave his Congress position in the near future, but it looks like he’ll still spend some time out of the office, according to the Deseret News.

Chaffetz announced on his Instagram page Wednesday that he will have surgery to remove 14 screws and a metal plate from his foot as a way to avoid infection.

Chaffetz said he’ll be out three to four weeks, the Deseret News reported.

“I’m sorry to miss the important work we are doing in Washington,” he wrote. “This is not an opportune time to be away but medical emergencies are never convenient. I appreciate my constituent’s patience and understanding as I take time to recover.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

President Donald Trump says U.S. won’t withdraw from NAFTA

Despite several promises on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump told leaders of Mexico and Canada that the United States will not pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, USA Today reported.

Trump’s announcement came hours after U.S. officials said Trump was drafting an executive order to leave NAFTA, USA Today reported.

The White House announced Trump’s decision in a “read-out of calls” between Trump, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to USA Today.

“President Trump agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time and the leaders agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures, to enable the renegotiation of the NAFTA deal to the benefit of all three countries,” said the White House, according to USA Today.

Read more at USA Today.

Official ‘Cars 3’ trailer debuts

We’ve seen a few teasers, but now Disney Pixar released the full “Cars 3” trailer Wednesday night.

Watch below.