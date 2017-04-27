No. 10 Dixie State completed a sweep of its four-game series at Hawai’i Hilo by taking both ends of a Wednesday doubleheader at Wong Stadium. The Trailblazers pounded out 19 hits on their way to a 12-4 win in the opener, while senior righthander Mason Hilty fired a seven-inning complete-game shutout to help lead DSU to a 4-0 triumph in the finale.

With the series sweep, Dixie State (35-10-1) wrapped up its eight-game Hawaiian road trip with a 6-1-1 record and in the process moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific West Conference standings at 24-7-1.

In game one, the Trailblazers broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the third inning to race out to a 5-2 lead. DSU pounded out six hits in the frame, which included RBI singles from Tyler Mildenberg and Jake Davison, which bookended a run-scoring fly out off the bat of Miles Bice.

Dixie State added another run in the fifth on a Davison sacrifice fly, but the Vulcans countered in their half of the fifth as they loaded the bases with no outs to begin the frame, which led to two runs that cut the DSU advantage to 6-4.

However, that would be as close as the Vulcans would get as Dixie State countered with three runs in the sixth, highlighted by a Porter two-run double, to extend to a 9-4 cushion. The Trailblazers tacked on another run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to put the game away.

Junior righthander Dylan File (W, 8-1) passed two career milestones on his way to his eighth win of the season. File became DSU’s career strikeout leader (185) in the fifth inning as he quelled the Vulcan rally with an inning-ending punch out, while he also became the first pitcher in DSU’s NCAA era to reach the 20-win plateau (20-3).

File finished with four strikeouts and scattered seven hits and four runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings of work. In addition, fellow junior Matt Mosca shut the door on the Vulcans out of the DSU bullpen as he tossed 2.2 innings of two-hit relief with three strikeouts, while junior Brad Danzeisen pitched a scoreless ninth to finish the game.

Eight of DSU’s nine starters in the lineup collected at least one hit to highlight a balanced Trailblazer offensive attack, led by Bryce Feist who went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Trey Kamachi and Jerome Hill II each finished with three hits and combined for five runs scored.

Hilty was simply dominant from the get-go in the nightcap as the senior retired nine of the first 10 Vulcan batters he faced, including three on strikes. Meanwhile, the Trailblazers scored all the runs they would need in the third inning as Davison led off the frame with a double and would come home two batters later on a Drew McLaughlin triple. Then following a Tyler Baker walk, Kamachi drove in McLaughlin with a single, while Baker would score on an errant throw on the Vulcan infield in the same play to make a 3-0 advantage.

DSU added an insurance run in the fourth as Hill II, who doubled to lead off the inning, scored on a Miles Bice base knock to center field. From there Hilty faced the minimum in the next three innings, though the Vulcans managed to get the tying on deck after two batters reached in the seventh. But Hilty and the DSU defense escaped the frame with the shutout intact to end the game.

McLaughlin and Hill II paced the DSU offense with two hits and a run scored apiece as the Trailblazers rapped out eight hits in the finale. Hilty (W, 9-2) finished with seven strikeouts and did not allow a Hilo baserunner to advance past second base as he coasted to his team-leading ninth win of the season and 19th of his career (No. 2 all-time behind File).

Following an 11-day break between games, Dixie State will wrap up the 2017 regular season with a four-game showdown with Azusa Pacific for the PacWest championship on May 8-10, in Azusa, California.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.