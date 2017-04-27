Dixie State men’s golf team saw its bid to win its third-straight PacWest title come up just short as the Trailblazers finished third at the 2017 Pacific West Conference Men’s Golf Championships on Wednesday at the Fazio Course at Turtle Bay Resort.

The Trailblazers (294-275-286), who finished with a program-best PacWest championship team score of minus-9 855, got within one shot of the lead at the turn, but DSU could not overtake eventual team champion BYU-Hawaii on the back nine. DSU’s 855 also tied for the second-lowest 54-hole team score in program history.

BYU-H (282-278-285-845, -19) held off runner-up Califonia Baptist (290-280-278-848, -16) for the team crown, followed by DSU and Holy Names (280-282-295-857, -7) in fourth. Dominican (296-290-288-874, +10) finished in fifth, followed by Hawai’i Hilo (295-295-295-885, +21) and Chaminade (294-290-301-885, +21) tied for sixth, Hawai’i Pacific (298-293-296-887, +23) in eighth, Academy of Art (299-289-305-893, +29) in ninth and Notre Dame de Namur (300-303-308-911, +47) in 10th.

Sophomore Nicklaus Britt (71-63-68), who broke two DSU scoring records and the PacWest 18-hole scoring record in Tuesday’s second round, fired a 4-under 68 on his final loop to finish tied for second overall at 14-under 202. Britt’s 202 also shattered DSU’s 54-hole scoring record, which was set by former DSU player Kenny You (206) in 2013 at the Western Washington Viking Invitational.

Britt, who was named to the PacWest all-tournament team, tied BYU-H’s Nicolas Herrera (69-67-66-202, -14) for second place, two shots behind CBU’s Greg Gonzalez (68-66-66) who claimed medalist with a 16-under 200.

Junior Dane Nelson (76-66-69) joined Britt on the all-tournament team as he carded a 3-under 69 on Wednesday to finish alone in seventh place at 4-under 212. Freshman Jimmy Avis (73-71-75) also posted a top-20 finish in his first conference tournament after he shot a 3-over 75 to tie for 15th place at +3 219, followed by freshman Jayce Frampton (74-75-75, +5) in t-30th at +8 224 and senior Tyson Tanner (76-77-74) in t-39th at +11 227.

The Trailblazers now wait to see if they will make their ninth-straight NCAA postseason appearance, which will come at the 2017 West/South Central Regional Championships on May 8-10, at Brookside Country Club in Stockton, California.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.