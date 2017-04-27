Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated's The Crossover looked at the five bench players making an impact in the NBA playoffs and Joe Johnson made the list.

Speaking of Johnson's play so far against the Clippers, Shapiro wrote, "Considering Johnson has carried Utah to two wins in the first round, he’s an obvious choice to start our list."

After talking about his game-winner in Game 1, Shapiro continued, "Johnson erupted for a game-high 28 points, making his greatest presence felt in the final frame. Twenty-two of Utah’s 28 fourth–quarter points came via an assist or made basket from the 16-year vet, as the Jazz went on to tie the series at two games apiece with a 105-98 victory. At 35, Johnson’s minutes may have waned, but his ability to get buckets in crunch time hasn't slowed down at all."

Morgan Scalley say's McDonald's is the place to eat in Philly

Coach Jim Harding reached out to Ute Nation on Twitter to find out a good place to eat while in Philadelphia.

Ok Utenation! Here in Philadelphia for the draft with Coach Whitt...where is THE place to stop for dinner tonight?!?! @Utah_Football — Jim Harding (@coachjharding) April 26, 2017

Along with plenty of other solid suggestions, Harding got the best response from defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley who recommended a classic.

@coachjharding @Utah_Football McDonalds! Get the Chicken McNuggets with Sweet and Sour sauce! 🔥 — Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) April 26, 2017

Other links

And finally...

It's not every day that you see a Major League Baseball player do his best Superman impression during a game, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday night when Toronto Blue Jay Chris Coghlan went airborne to beat the tag at home plate.