Utah could very well be a model for success, writes Bloomberg’s Matthew A. Winkler.

The state, which has seen an economic and population boom within the last five years, has seen growth in educational and cultural areas, too, Winkler wrote.

Analysts told Winkler that Utah’s an attractive place to live because of its benefits later in life.

“It matters to Americans that someone born poor can retire rich,” Bloomberg writer Megan McArdle wrote in March in an article about upward mobility in the state. “That possibility increasingly seems slimmer and slimmer in most of the nation, but in Utah it’s still achievable.”

The state also puts an emphasis on the private sector and job growth, paving the way for businesses to move to the Beehive State.

Gov. Gary Herbert said that people are lining up to move to Utah, according to Winkler. And the state hopes to make that possible.

