Dixie State’s women’s golf team wrapped up its 2016-17 season with a fifth-place finish at the 2017 Pacific West Conference Women’s Golf Championships on Wednesday at the Fazio Course at Turtle Bay Resort.

The Trailblazers (336-324-333-993, +129) moved up one position on the team leaderboard after posting a 45-over 333 in their final round to finish ahead of sixth-place Dominican (333-325-349-1007, +143), as well as in front of seventh-place Hawai’i Hilo (347-332-332-1011, +147) and eighth-place Point Loma (369-346-354-1069, +205). California Baptist (316-303-310-929, +65) outlasted Academy of Art (306-318-315-939, +75) to claim the PacWest crown, while Holy Names (326-313-310-949, +85) followed in third and Hawai’i Pacific (318-327-333-978, +114) placed fourth.

Dixie State placed three golfers in the top 25 individually, led by sophomore Katie Ford (80-80-80), who fired her third-straight 8-over-par 80 to finish tied for 12th at +24 240. Junior Cobair Collinsworth (83-78-83) carded an 11-over 83 en route to a t-15th place finish at +28 244, and freshman Ashley Fernandez (84-83-82) placed 25th at +33 249 after she closed out her first collegiate season with a 10-over 82. Sophomore Mei Brennan (89-84-87) wound up in 30th place at +44 260, and sophomore Kaitlynn Hanberg (90-86-87) tied for 32rd place at +47 263.

