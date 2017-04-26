BYU women’s tennis seniors Savannah Ware-Avina and Natella Nabieva earned All-West Coast Conference honors as voted on by the coaches, the league announced Wednesday.

Ware-Avina, a senior from Thousand Oaks, California, was named to the All-WCC Second Team Singles after posting an overall record of 19-11 and a 2-3 record in conference play. Ware-Avina played mostly at the No. 1 slot and is ranked in the top 10 for career singles victories all-time at BYU.

Nabieva, a senior from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, earned Singles Honorable Mention with an overall 11-14 record on the season and a 3-2 record in WCC play. Together, the duo also received Doubles Honorable Mention with a 3-4 overall record and a 2-3 WCC record.

The Cougars begin postseason action on Thursday, April 27, at the WCC Tournament held in Claremont, California. No. 6 seed BYU takes on No. 3 seed Saint Mary’s at 10 a.m. PDT.