After finishing sixth in regular-season conference play, BYU women’s tennis travels to Claremont, California, this weekend to compete in the West Coast Conference Tournament.

No. 6 seed BYU (8-13, 3-6 WCC) plays in the opening round against No. 3 seed Saint Mary’s (12-7, 7-2 WCC) on Thursday, April 27, at 10 a.m. PDT, at the Biszantz Family Tennis Center.

The teams met earlier this week in a match played in Moraga, California, with the Gaels defeating the Cougars, 4-2, despite singles wins from senior Natella Nabieva and freshman Kate Cusick. In the same road trip, the Cougars closed out regular-season play with a road loss against Santa Clara and a win over San Francisco.

With a victory over Saint Mary’s, BYU would advance to the semifinals and face off against No. 2 seed Gonzaga on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. The final round will be played on Saturday at 10 a.m.