SALT LAKE CITY — Doc Rivers, quotemeister supreme, sat down at the podium, his tie askew.

“Whew!” he wearily sighed.

Then came the inevitable questions. Someone asked just how tough it was to lose Game 5 of the playoffs to the Jazz.

How tough? Seriously?

Rivers didn’t lose his cool, though. That can’t be said for guard Chris Paul. Asked whether his team could win in Salt Lake, Paul shot back, “What? You want me to say no, it’s over?”

Rivers conceded his team must “have the desperation going up to Utah and winning.” Ah, yes. Good old desperation — last stop of the defeated. It truly looked desperate late in the game when Paul decided to wrestle with Gordon Hayward.

Entering Friday’s game in Salt Lake, the Clippers trail 3-2. Most disconcerting is that they have already lost twice at home in the postseason.

“We’ve won there (in Salt Lake) before,” Rivers said. “We’ve won in the playoffs there before. This team is not going to quit. I can tell you that.”

He has a point. The Clippers were close enough in every game to have won each. But just as easily they could quit on Friday. This first-round series with the Jazz has been closer than many expected, and it has taken a lot from the Clippers — including All-Star Blake Griffin. Now, even if they rally to win the next two games, they would be matched against Golden State in the second round. Good luck with that. They lost four games to the Warriors during the regular season by an average of 22 points.

The chance of them quitting right now isn’t out of the question.

Meanwhile, the torrent of injuries all year, and a lack of playoff experience, probably should have stopped the Jazz. Instead they are making a strong argument that experience is overrated. Maybe it is. Previously unpublished author J.K. Rowling wrote part of her first Harry Potter book on the back of an airplane sick bag. (Come to think of it, things have been a little turbulent for the Clippers.)

Thus the Jazz move closer to their first playoff advancement since 2010. They have a chance at home on Friday, and again on Sunday in Los Angeles, to send the Clippers sailing. Poor Clippers. They never get it right. Season after season they show promise and then bad things happen: injuries, disappointment, dysfunction.

In the last five years they’ve lost in the conference semifinals three times, and flamed out twice in the first round. Another first-round exit is right around the corner. When someone asked Rivers before Game 5 about the advantages of going back to Salt Lake with a 3-2 lead, rather than a deficit, Rivers said, “I would love to have that discussion with you after the game.”

Maybe not.

In fairness, the Clippers are playing without the immensely talented Griffin, out for the playoffs with a toe injury. Rivers said it would take two or three others playing well to offset Griffin’s absence.

The situation underscores a growing suspicion the Jazz and Clippers are going opposite directions at high speed. Los Angeles is on the verge of a bust-up that is almost sure to happen if it fails. Several players are free agents this summer, including Griffin and Paul. Rivers is both coach and president of the Clippers, so the obvious question is whether he should fire himself. Conversely, the Jazz have thrived in the playoffs, ignoring a three-game absence by Rudy Gobert and a one-game absence by Gordon Hayward. Every time the Jazz lose a star, they win.

Thus on Tuesday, a reporter circled back, asking about L.A. winning the last two games and adding, “what does that look like?”

“I don’t know,” a resigned-sounding Rivers said. “I don’t even know what that is.”

But everyone else does. It’s the sign of one rising team with a bright future, paired with a marvelously gifted but snake-bitten team going south.

Desperation never came in prettier wrapping.