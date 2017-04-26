SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah director of skiing Kevin Sweeney turned an eviction notice into an opportunity that gave the Utah program with the most NCAA titles the kind of support that is both overdue and overwhelming.

“The football team wanted to extend the practice field, and our Tough Shed, or our Ski Shed, as it’s fondly called, was right in the way,” Sweeney said after he joined with dignitaries, including the man whose name graces the new building — Spence Eccles. “Dr. (Chris) Hill approached me and said, ‘Kev, you’re going to have to move.’ I said OK, and you know, and then the wheels started spinning. I said, ‘This creates quite an opportunity for us.’ And it just snowballed from there.”

Instead of relocating the "Ski Shed," Sweeney worked with Eccles and campaign committee chairman James R. Gaddis to design a facility that is both a tribute to the program’s accomplishments and a state-of-the-art home base for the 11-time NCAA champions.

“We had an amazing season,” Sweeney said of the team taking residence in the new building the same season it earned the NCAA national championship. “It just feels right to bring this trophy home and put it right up there front and center.”

Like Eccles and Hill, Sweeney said this building and the team’s success will only inspire more success in the future.

“There is no feeling of, ‘Oh, we’ve done it. We’re finished. We have what we need,’” Sweeney said. “Actually, it’s a motivator to put that trophy up there. We’re keeping the tradition of Utah skiing going. Let’s keep doing this.”

Gaddis thanked the group of about 150 that gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning for support both financially and emotionally. He specifically thanked Eccles, an Ogden native who was a member of the Utah ski team and a 1956 graduate.

“Without Spence and Spence’s family, this would never happen,” Gaddis said. “Thank God Spence is a Ute and a skier.”

Gaddis said Eccles took the vision presented by the committee and “doubled it” while “adding some frills.”

“For a while, I thought it was going to have an indoor ski hill,” he joked.

Eccles was downright giddy about the new building, shuttling strangers around the facility, pointing out those “frills” — many of which he said were inspired by what designers included in the Utah football and basketball centers.

He described his days at Utah when the team was “blessed with a Tough Shed” with the “early American slum” feel. It had no windows, no heat, was very crowded and more storage unit than work space.

He said he hoped the new facility, which sits adjacent to the track and softball facilities with a stunning view of the Salt Lake Valley, would be for the athletes “a rock to put your foot on to feel the support of the U. community.”

One of the aspects Eccles insisted on was a balcony that wraps around three sides of the building and the removal of two trees — one that blocked the view of Mount Olympus and one that blocked the view of the large, white block U on the hillside, which he called the “emotional heart and soul, so to speak, of the campus.”

Eccles believes the facility will persuade the world’s best skiers to join the Utes — in the classroom and on the slopes.

“Holy cow, I can hardly wait,” he said to laughter. “Just let me at these recruits and give them my sales pitch. When I take them up on my balcony, looking at my unblocked view.”

Eccles pointed out the view to the south that features Mount Olympus. He pulled a picture of his late wife, Cleone, from inside his jacket and said it was her affection for that mountain that moved him to ask for an unobstructed view. Also in his pocket was a picture of Utah’s 1957 ski team, which featured him and two Olympians.

Eccles showed guests around the facility with a kids getting exactly what they asked for on Christmas morning brand of enthusiasm. He pointed out every feature — from a table that sports a 3D map of the Wasatch Front to the entry way’s chandelier made of skis.

"I believe this building is already working its magic," he said. "I just learned that Utah has been chosen to host the NCAA championships in 2022."

Sweeney said the level of support was unexpected.

“Overall, I have to say yes, I’m somewhat overwhelmed and surprised by the support,” he said. “But at the same time, I felt like, you know, there are such tremendous people working here. And the community, it has very close ties with the folks running the ski resorts, the companies and the (alumni) of the school.”

In addition to Eccles, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association executive vice president of athletics Luke Bodensteiner attended the ribbon-cutting. The two-time Olympian skied for Utah and won two NCAA championships in cross-country. He attended the festivities along with Utah athletic director Hill, university president David Pershing and head men's basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak, among others.

Sweeney said the support was “absolutely” a message of validation for the program’s student athletes.

“There’s no question about it,” he said. “I think it just gave people something to hold on to, to come out and say, ‘Yeah, this is a great way to support this program.”