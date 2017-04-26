FILE- University police are investigating what is believed to be an accident at UVU.

OREM — A student sitting near a Taco Bell on campus reached into his backpack and fired a gun in the bag by mistake Tuesday, Utah Valley University reported.

The blast went off about 2:30 p.m. in a popular food court. The bullet hit a table and a light near the Jamba Juice and Taco Bell, but did not strike anyone, said UVU spokesman Layton Shumway.

Campus police responded to a report of a shot in the dining area between the Physical Education and Liberal Arts buildings.

The student had a valid concealed carry permit, Shumway said. Utah law allows people with the license to carry firearms at the state's public colleges.

UVU is not releasing the student's name, and university police are investigating, Shumway said. UVU police did not immediately return a message left Wednesday afternoon.

In 2015, a gun accidentally went off in a firearm training course at UVU and grazed a student's chest in the education building. He had surgery for an injury police said was minor.