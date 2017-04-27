As Congress returns to D.C. at the end of the month, constituents throughout Utah will be eying the progress our representatives can make on hot-button issues like tax reform, infrastructure and health care. Before any major legislation passes, however, Congress will need to go through the process of passing a bill to fund the government. During this process, Congress has an opportunity to make real headway in ensuring healthcare is more affordable for small business owners and their families by delaying the Health Insurance Tax (HIT) for 2018.

The Health Insurance Tax is a per-employee fee on small businesses health insurance premiums, which greatly increases the already growing cost of their health care. For my business, Red Hanger Cleaners, the HIT will impose an extra cost of $70,000 a year, without any foreseeable improvement to the health insurance I provide my employees. The HIT tax burden crushes small businesses’ opportunities to thrive and expand.

Utah’s economy has experienced unprecedented growth in the past few years. As young people move West to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle, our local economy and businesses are booming. Whether it’s a new start up or a family-owned shop, businesses in Utah need a positive economic environment to thrive. The HIT tax works against these ideals. It will cause businesses to offer fewer benefits to their employees or shift the premium burden to them. Utah needs to be a happy and healthy place to open a business, making a delay to the HIT tax for another year, while pursuing a permanent repeal, crucial to our state’s economy.

Luckily, Senator Hatch has helped lead the cause to delay, and even repeal, this harmful HIT tax. His leadership reinforces his commitment to Utah’s small businesses. As he has done in the past, I hope he encourages his colleagues in the US Congress to stand up for small businesses and provide them relief from this awful tax.

Senator Hatch’s support of the HIT delay in fiscal year 2017 was a huge win for Utah businesses. Between 2014-2016, businesses across my district and the state were forced to make difficult decisions about health care plans, whether it was offering lower benefits or switching providers. The relief in 2017 was critical to relieving and reviving businesses. Instead of spending crucial funds on this tax, businesses made decisions about raising wages, updating equipment, or hiring new employees — not about cutting healthcare. We need to ensure this same environment exists in fiscal year 2018.

Small business owners in my district thank Senator Hatch for his commitment to delaying the Health Insurance Tax. As the issue comes up again at the end of the month, as part of the bill to fund the government, I am optimistic that he will again stand with Utah and small businesses. The HIT works against Utah’s growing economy and I hope Senator Hatch can convince his colleagues about the importance of voting to delay the HIT for 2018.

Dan Hemmert, Utah State Senate, District 14

Orem