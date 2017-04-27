Utah is blessed to have centers of robust economic activity and attractive housing choices all across the state.

But downtown Salt Lake City is the dynamic heart of it all. It must radiate economic energy that invigorates the rest of the state.

At the 10-year anniversary of the Downtown Rising initiative, Gov. Gary Herbert said, “You cannot have economic prosperity like we see in this state today without having a vibrant capital city here in Salt Lake.”

Thanks in large part to the visionary investment by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the City Creek mixed-use development, downtown Salt Lake City is providing economic energy to all of Utah.

It has been five years since the grand opening of the City Creek complex, featuring retail stores, office space and residential apartments and condominiums. Now is a good time to take stock of what has happened downtown and what the future may bring.

Here are some highlights:

City Creek features 2.1 million square feet of office space, 115 stores and restaurants, and 536 residential units. It drew 17.5 million visits in 2016, including 5 million from outside Utah. Some 40 percent of dollars spent at City Creek come from outside Salt Lake City.

Since City Creek opened, downtown hotel room bookings have grown by 62 percent; retail sales downtown have increased 46 percent, and retail employment increased 83 percent.

Downtown now has more than 6,000 residential units, with another 4,000 under construction or planned. In 2010, downtown Salt Lake City had a population of 5,000; by 2022, it will have more than 10,000 residents helping to keep downtown busy and energetic.

Downtown has 10 million square feet of office space. Large employers like Goldman Sachs have expanded dramatically in downtown office facilities.

Major residential development is occurring around the Gateway and Pioneer Park areas on the west, and 200 South and 200 East on the eastern downtown boundary.

The Miller family is investing more than $125 million in upgrades to Vivint Smart Home Arena, and major investments are being made in the newly purchased Gateway mall. These facilities are creating a vibrant regional entertainment destination. The Vivint Arena alone brings more than 1 million visitors to downtown each year. The Salt Palace Convention Center also adds enormous value to downtown.

The beautiful new George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater is bringing Broadway shows and other world-class entertainment downtown, complementing the venerable Capitol Theatre.

Downtown features an effective transportation system with easy I-15 freeway access. TRAX light rail and FrontRunner communter rail bring trainloads of people to work, shop and play. The very successful Greenbike bike sharing program provides “last mile” options for public transit commuters.

The Salt Lake City International Airport, only 10 minutes from downtown, is key to the success of downtown and all of Utah. With a new $3 billion airport being constructed, it will remain a vital asset and competitive advantage

Even with all these successes, this is no time to become complacent. A downtown that is not continually growing and improving quickly becomes stagnant. The competition is fierce.

So the new goals in the Downtown Rising 2017 Action Plan include a year-round public market, a large new convention hotel and a technology campus fostering innovation with universities and technology companies.

Longer term, downtown planners want to implement a downtown bus circulator system, beautify the “grand boulevards” that lead in and out of the city, create a more defined sports and entertainment district, develop a cultural core with a digital media and arts center, a downtown K-8 school, and more investments in Pioneer Park.

Low-income housing and homeless services will also be a big part of downtown planning.

It’s an exciting time for downtown — with much more to come.