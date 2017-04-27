It's time to consider policies that would provide more affordable housing along the Wasatch Front.

The real estate market on the Wasatch Front is in the midst of a dynamic trend toward escalating prices, causing a serious shortage of affordable single-family homes available to first-time buyers. Not since the 1970s has the number of households exceeded the total housing inventory in Utah, forcing home prices upward and making it tough for many younger people to realize the goal of buying a home and establishing a family residence.

While rising real estate values is a sign of a thriving economy, the lack of affordable housing brings social costs. When demand exceeds supply and prices rise, people are forced to spend more on basic housing, especially those in the rental market. Studies show over the long-term, people stretching to pay their rent or purchase a home end up sacrificing at the grocery store, buying cheaper and less nutritious food. There are also mental health problems associated with the financial stresses of maintaining a domicile. And there is the problem of homelessness, which is likely exacerbated by a dwindling supply of low-income rental properties. As the state campaigns to address the homeless problem, the rising tide of real estate values may make that work more difficult.

While not unprecedented, the current supply-demand upheaval is extraordinary. In the past five years, Salt Lake City saw a 69 percent drop in the housing inventory, the largest decline in the nation, according to data compiled by the Associated Press. Pressure on the available housing stock is causing a sharp spike in prices. The market saw overall appreciation last year in Salt Lake City of more than 8 percent. This year, the increase in value is expected to be larger and in some neighborhoods, much larger. Other communities are facing similar problems. In Utah County, between 2012 and 2016, home values rose by 26 percent. The county’s Housing Authority offers subsidized housing and a voucher program to help people afford homes. There is currently a two-year waiting list for those programs.

The current boom appears to be different than the one that preceded the 2008 crash. That surge was based on speculation and fueled by unethical mortgage lenders who granted loans to unqualified buyers, sending thousands of properties into foreclosure when the bubble burst. This time around, the rising costs are being viewed as the function of a robust economy and a growing population. Most affected are first-time purchasers looking for a starter home. Currently, homebuilders are finding it unappealing to construct low-cost homes — at or below the $300,000 median value — primarily because the cost of land is high.

How best to address the situation is complicated. But a necessary approach is to encourage more construction of less-expensive homes. That requires a review of zoning ordinances to reconsider limits on housing density. Also, an evaluation is needed on the permits process, which could be streamlined. Subsidies available to builders and renters of affordable housing units are offered in many communities, though they are not keeping pace with current demand. Expanding those programs, and making them available in more areas, may be beneficial. As far as helping prospective buyers, relatively low interest rates offer little wiggle room in bringing down the cost of borrowing for ownership.

Over time, markets tend to correct themselves, and we have seen booms and busts over the decades. For now, a hot market is having a chilling effect on the aspirations of home-seekers even in the middle-income range. Agencies responsible for nurturing the housing stock need to strongly consider actions to encourage expansion and help open the door to more people seeking stable, long-term housing.