Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson, left, celebrates after making a 3-point shot as coach Quin Snyder stands nearby during the second half in Game 5 of the team'sp NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Jazz won 96-92. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite being an 80 percent free-throw shooter during the regular season, George Hill came into Tuesday night’s playoff game in Los Angeles as the fifth-best foul shooter for the Jazz during the playoffs. So perhaps he was a good choice for the Clippers to put at the line in the closing seconds with the Jazz clinging to precarious leads.

Hill went to the line with 10.8 seconds left and the Jazz up by three points and again with 4.0 seconds left and his team up by two. In both cases, Hill coolly swished both free throws to allow the Jazz to hang on for a 96-92 victory.

Afterward, Hill said he welcomed the opportunity to be put on the line in a pressurized situation and said he goes through it every day in practice.

“Most definitely — we have a shooting competition every day in practice to see who’s the best free-throw shooter,” he said. “We’ve got a belt that we give out to the best free-throw shooter for the month. It’s been in my locker, Gordon’s locker and Joe Ingles' locker most of the year. So we take a challenge in that.”

BIG BOARDS: Gordon Hayward received a lot of praise for his 27-point performance two days after he had to leave Game 4 in the first half because of apparent food poisoning. But his biggest contribution Tuesday night may have been his two offensive rebounds in the final minutes that kept Jazz possessions alive and allowed them to score with a second chance.

The first came with just over three minutes left when, after a Hill missed 3-pointer, Hayward leaped high to tip the ball back to Johnson, who immediately sank a 3-pointer to make it 83-78. The second came with 40 seconds left when after another Hill miss, Hayward corralled the rebound and wrestled for the ball with Chris Paul on the floor. Hayward was fouled on the play and sank two free throws to push the lead back to five.

“It was just adrenaline taking over at that point, competitive juices,” Hayward said. “You wanted to stay in the play. It’s the end of the game. Both teams are setting things up, so you can afford to crash the glass a little bit and just try to make a play.”

“He was all over the place tonight,” said Johnson. “That was huge — him tipping the ball out and me getting a wide-open 3-pointer … and getting in there for that loose ball when him and Chris Paul got tied up.”

BENCH IS BIG: A big factor in Utah’s win Tuesday was the play of the Jazz bench, which outscored the Clippers' bench 36-16.

Rodney Hood led the way with 16 points, while Johnson added 14. Many of those points came in the final minutes when the Jazz held off a Clippers rally as Hood scored nine in the final quarter, on three 3-pointers, while Johnson hit a pair of jumpers, a 3-pointer with 2:59 left and a 15-foot step-back jumper with 36 seconds left to help preserve the victory.

Coach Quin Snyder points out that his reserves have plenty of starting experience, particularly Johnson, who started his whole career before coming to Utah and Hood, who started much of the past two seasons when he was healthy. Also Derrick Favors has seen plenty of starting time during his seven-year career.

“We’ve got a lot of guys coming off the bench who have been starters,” said Snyder. “For me, I’m not differentiating who’s coming off the bench and who’s starting the game. I think that’s one of the good things about this group is guys don’t care that much whether they’re starting or not and everybody is behind each other.”

ALMOST BACK: As well as he played Tuesday, Hayward acknowledged after the game that he wasn’t quite back to 100 percent after his stomach bout on the weekend.

“I didn’t have very much legs out there,” he said. “I think it was good I got some open looks early. My teammates got me some wide-open ones. But I was definitely tired out there. There were points where I didn’t have any legs and I said before the game I was going to lean on my teammates. I’m pretty tired and thankful we have a couple of days off. So I can try to recover as much as I can.”